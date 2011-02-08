Tell us about your announcement (What, When, Where, How, Why and Who) and we’ll publish it here.
- “You know you’re from Columbia” facebook page: A really good place to catch some of Columbia’s history and recollections. “This page was created as a place to share positive memories of growing up in Columbia and living in the town.”
- Columbia Crossing facebook page: – “Columbia Crossing is the southern trailhead for the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and your resource for exploring the Susquehanna Riverlands.”
- Coming Home to Columbia: The projects of Columbia’s Housing Steering Committee & the Columbia Housing Steering Committee facebook page
- Each Month during 2017 … Borough of Columbia 2017 Meeting Calendar …
- Does your family have a plan for those things that are never gonna’ happen?
- This month’s activities at Columbia Public Library
- RSVPA This month’s Community Events Calendar from WITF public broadcasting
Wanted to let you know that the Hyperbaric Oxygenation Medical Center at 255 N 6th Street, treats brain injuries with oxygen under pressure. Come visit us for more information.
With the recent acts of violence, Susquehanna Valley EMS wants you to be prepared. We will teach you the hands-on skills you need to know to provide immediate care to someone with life-threatening injuries. Knowing what to do can mean the difference between life and death. Join us January 20, 2018 from3:30-5:30pm or January 21, 2018, from 1:30-3:30pm at the Hempfield Rec Center, 950 Church St, Landisville. This is a FREE event. Please register on our website under the education tab–www.svems.org.
Thank you for sharing this important message.