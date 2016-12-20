frustration, resignation and vigilantism on the rise in facebook posts

Recent acts of vandalism and thefts have resulted in a rash of “not-so-nice” comments at this facebook page.

“The shooting incident on Locust St

The vandalism of the urban garden

The new rash of vandalism on S 4th

“What do all of these things have in common? They all occurred geographically less then a block from the police station…..and everybody’s okay with this? Where is our police coverage?” “ “ ” “ ” “ A similar accusatory comment follows the Lancaster Online article: “now maybe they’ll stop spending so much time putting back coffee at Turkey Hill and patrol like they should.. pretty sad every time I drive past a Turkey Hill up here 3-4 cruisers are in the lot at all times. never fails.”