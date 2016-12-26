Today’s news – December 26, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “They’re not anti-cop. They are anti-bs — anti-illegal behavior.” – Police officer Dominick Izzo speaks up in this article and video. – The Free Thought Projectr

We posted this on February 29, 2016 This is choice?

“The rich are different from you and me.” | “Over 75 percent of the nation’s wealth is held by 10 percent of the population, and the gap between the rich and the middle class in the U.S. is the highest ever measured.” – The Conversation

“Heart attack deaths more likely at Christmas” – The Conversation

“Reporters Without Borders has launched an awareness campaign to invite the general public to support journalism today so that those who inform us tomorrow don’t risk their lives. This video is being broadcast through the media and social networks.”

Noticed our Christmas cactus in bloom last evening. Kind of surprised because this gift of several years ago gets none of the special treatment advised by growers – other than periodically we encourage it with small talk as it gets watered.