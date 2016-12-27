17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, December 27, 2016

In Uncategorized on December 27, 2016 at 4:54 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “If I’m wrong about Donald Trump, then I will be the first, after a four-year term, to write a letter of apology in this paper to all who voted for him. If he becomes the autocrat that I truly believe he wants to be and puts our country, citizens and Earth in serious jeopardy, then you, the Trump voters, will owe an apology to all of us who voted to keep him out of the White House in the first place.”LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor writer, Paula Burke of Columbia.

  • Christmas tree disposal: (Drop-off at Hambone’s Fire Company at 10th and Manor streets on Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.) – Lancaster Online

gas-prices-12-27SOURCE: GasBuddy.com

  • Weasel-nomics | “‘be bold, go big’ agenda”WITF [NOTE: Prepare for the millionaire “elected public servants”’ reforms – reform is just another word for taking from you while padding their bank accounts.

28-movie-night

31-new-years-eve

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: