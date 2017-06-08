17512 Columbia

The May election – yep, there were write-ins!

In Everyday Living, Government, Lists, People, Uncategorized on June 8, 2017 at 7:40 am

It does take a while for the official election results to be posted.

So a sizable number of people who voted in the “look-alike” parties primary last month were displeased with the candidates on the ballot and they cast “write-in” ballots.

write-in

Here are:

Democratic write-ins for mayor

Republican write-ins for mayor

Democratic write-ins for council

Republican write-ins for council

More Democratic write-ins for council

More Republican write-ins for council

Democratic write-ins for school directors

Republican write-ins for school directors

More Democratic write-ins for school directors

More Republican write-ins for school directors

 

 

 

 

