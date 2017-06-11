Today’s news – Sunday, June 11, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “The President’s new at this. He’s new to government. So, he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He’s just new to this.” […] “He’s new at government, and so therefore I think that he — he is learning as he goes.” – Weasel-speak from the Wisconsin sycophant who is not new, but quite expert, at sucking-up. Or as a letter-to-the-editor in today’s Lebanon Daily News refers to the weasel as, “that skinny runt, Paul Ryan.”

Another quote for today … “For residents of Columbia and Wrightsville, we’ve lived with mayflies all our lives. The increase in the hatch of mayflies is an indication that the water is getting better.” – Leo Lutz, Columbia’s mayor, in this LNP – Always Lancaster article: “Officials turn off Columbia bridge lights before mayfly swarms return.”

A third quote … “The first order of business is to realize that our governor (any governor) and our Legislature (any legislature) will never want to take steps to fundamentally fix the system as it exists today. Why should they? They have it pretty much the way they want it, and politicians love the status quo. So we cannot depend on the usual levers of government to upend the current system.” – From this Lancaster Online column: “For Pennsylvania, some big fixes are worth considering.”

Cable and Internet competition in the Lehigh Valley: Gives Customers better speeds, more channels and lower prices. Our monthly bill for stripped-down basic cable and Internet connectivity is over $92 a month. We tested our upload and download speeds this morning – here. Wish we had competition here; RCN looks like a better choice than Comcast.

New Holland has hired a new police chief with a “ 2 1/2-year contract with a $100,000 annual salary” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Link? Lawn pesticides and cancer in dogs – Whole Dog Journal

What can happen when a police department’s facebook page allows posts that are out of kilter | “Pa. police department takes heat after topless beach memes.” – PennLive

“Turkey Hill Campfire S’mores Premium Ice Cream Exclusively Available First at Turkey Hill Minit Markets”

From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “ It is lack of participation on all levels that gives us presidents like Trump and congressional representatives like Lloyd Smucker. Enough said .”

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. – Lancaster Online

[NOTE: Several Ephrata area eating places get blasted.]

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. – the PA State Department of Agriculture database.



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.