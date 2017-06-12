17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, June 12, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, Opportunities, People on June 12, 2017 at 6:57 am

council meeting

The monthly borough council meeting is scheduled for this evening, June 12 in the borough’s  council chambers at 380 Locust Street – – – – – – – the meeting will convene at 7:00 pm. Here’s the Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda!

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Why would Mr. Smucker be supporting a bill that tries to undo protections of the Dodd-Frank bill?” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article: “Rep. Smucker’s amendment included in bill to change Dodd-Frank regulations.”

Another quote … “Smucker has quickly become a lackey of the politicians in Congress and of “big money” more than a sensitive representative of us citizens.” – From a letter-to-the-editor Lancaster Online

  • Why indeed would he be supporting a bill that tries to undo the protections of the Dodd-Frank bill?

meatThe post that begins a string at “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” facebook page.

robotic mowerFrom Husqvarna‘s Website

  • If you hate mowing your lawn and you’ve got the bucks, you may want to consider a robotic lawn mower. There’s an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster or you can just “google” robotic mowers to find articles as this one.

Music in the park on Friday evening. Cheese Brothers & Sisters!music in the park

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: