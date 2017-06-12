Today’s news – Monday, June 12, 2017

The monthly borough council meeting is scheduled for this evening, June 12 in the borough’s council chambers at 380 Locust Street – – – – – – – the meeting will convene at 7:00 pm. Here’s the Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda!

Quote for today … “Why would Mr. Smucker be supporting a bill that tries to undo protections of the Dodd-Frank bill?” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article: “Rep. Smucker’s amendment included in bill to change Dodd-Frank regulations.”

Another quote … “Smucker has quickly become a lackey of the politicians in Congress and of “big money” more than a sensitive representative of us citizens.” – From a letter-to-the-editor – Lancaster Online

Why indeed would he be supporting a bill that tries to undo the protections of the Dodd-Frank bill?

Clean-up starts at home | You have ’til “July 4th to clean up White House.“ – Politico

“Life lessons at the checkout counter” | Observations of a Walmart cashier. – The Boston Globe

From Husqvarna‘s Website

If you hate mowing your lawn and you’ve got the bucks, you may want to consider a robotic lawn mower. There’s an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster or you can just “google” robotic mowers to find articles as this one.

Music in the park on Friday evening. Cheese Brothers & Sisters!