Today’s news – Monday, June 19, 2017

Today’s Quote … “I’m opening a papa Johns franchise soon hopefully…& I promise to bring great food & service to Columbia.” – Promise of a new pizza place coming to town following a string about bad service at an existing pizza place at the “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page.
GRAPHIC SOURCE: Conduitforcommerce.org
- “We’re number #1! Pennsylvania spends more than any other state on corporate welfare.” – Commonwealth Foundation
- “More proof that corporate welfare never works” – an opinion piece in today’s “hold-it-in-your-hands” LNP – Always Lancaster.
- Who’s who on the Pennsylvania Tax Lien List? Have a look at the individuals who owe money to the state according to the Pennsylvania Tax Lien list Individual Taxes Lien List – Columbia’s citizens with outstanding tax bills begin on page 484.
- Here’s the Business Taxes Lien List – Columbia’s businesses with outstanding tax bills begin on page 881.
SOURCE: Timeanddate.com – “The June solstice is the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the Winter Solstice the Southern Hemisphere.”
- “Summer solstice, the longest day of the year, the first day of summer falls on Wednesday, June 21, this year.” – PennLive
- Once again, legislators don’t do their jobs as stopgap “”get-out-of-town budget” is on Pennsylvania’s plate.
- Minority rule POTUS. – The Boston Globe