Today’s news – Monday, June 19, 2017

“We’re number #1! Pennsylvania spends more than any other state on corporate welfare.” – Commonwealth Foundation

“More proof that corporate welfare never works” – an opinion piece in today’s “hold-it-in-your-hands” LNP – Always Lancaster.

Who’s who on the Pennsylvania Tax Lien List? Have a look at the individuals who owe money to the state according to the Pennsylvania Tax Lien list Individual Taxes Lien List – Columbia’s citizens with outstanding tax bills begin on page 484.

Here’s the Business Taxes Lien List – Columbia’s businesses with outstanding tax bills begin on page 881.

SOURCE: Timeanddate.com – “The June solstice is the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the Winter Solstice the Southern Hemisphere.”

Once again, legislators don’t do their jobs as stopgap “”get-out-of-town budget” is on Pennsylvania’s plate.