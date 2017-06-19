17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, June 19, 2017

In Uncategorized on June 19, 2017 at 6:13 am

Today’s Quote … I’m opening a papa Johns franchise soon hopefully…& I promise to bring great food & service to Columbia.”Promise of a new pizza place coming to town following a string about bad service at an existing pizza place at the “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page.

corporate welfareGRAPHIC SOURCE: Conduitforcommerce.org

  • “We’re number #1! Pennsylvania spends more than any other state on corporate welfare.”Commonwealth Foundation
  • “More proof that corporate welfare never works” – an opinion piece in today’s “hold-it-in-your-hands” LNP – Always Lancaster.
  • Who’s who on the Pennsylvania Tax Lien List? Have a look at the individuals who owe money to the state according to the Pennsylvania Tax Lien list Individual Taxes Lien List – Columbia’s citizens with outstanding tax bills begin on page 484.

june-solstice-illustrationSOURCE: Timeanddate.com – “The June solstice is the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the Winter Solstice the Southern Hemisphere.”

22 - spencer

