Today’s news – Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Today's news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “However, school board directors and administrators who were working in the District Office at the time were following legal recommendations pertaining to Board procedures, and were unaware that the actual separation agreement needed to be posted on the Board agenda.” – Extracted from the posting at the Manheim Township School District’s Website. [NOTE: Might be time to consider new legal counsel.]

This article is in today's LNP – Always Lancaster. These are quotes from the article: "The failure of the board to pass the 2017-18 budget lies solely on the shoulders of the board and me as board president."Keith Combs and Our questions were fairly answered (after the meeting), and I think that we are in agreement that we will be moving forward." – Board director, Janet Schwert.

  • Wonder why the questions were not answered during the meeting so citizens in attendance could heat the questions and answers? Maybe the answers will come at tomorrow afternoon‘s special meeting?

Click on the above graphic to download the complete School Board Meeting agenda or go to the School District Website and click on the Print button to see all the attachments, too.

  • Why don’t these legal notices appear at the Borough’s Website? It costs virtually nothing to post them.

