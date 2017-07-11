MORE STORAGE UNITS? – Well, the conversion of addresses in a High Density Residential (HDR) zoned district to storage units is one of the topics at an upcoming Zoning Board Hearing according to this LEGAL NOTICE. – Lancaster Online

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree | “Donald Trump Jr was told of Russian efforts to help campaign – report” – The Guardian

Really? Cabin class clashes comments surface – Columbia Spy

Yep! | “A federal appeals court Friday affirmed that citizens have a First Amendment right to record on-duty police officers” – Keystone Crossroads

WTH – If it’s good for business | “Trump Aides Recruited Businessmen to Devise Options for Afghanistan” – The New York Times