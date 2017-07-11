17512 Columbia

Five facts – 07/11/2017

storageMORE STORAGE UNITS? – Well, the conversion of addresses in a High Density Residential (HDR) zoned district to storage units is one of the topics at an upcoming Zoning Board Hearing according to this LEGAL NOTICE.Lancaster Online

appleThe apple doesn’t fall far from the tree | “Donald Trump Jr was told of Russian efforts to help campaign – report”The Guardian

class clashReally? Cabin class clashes comments surfaceColumbia Spy

photographYep! | “A federal appeals court Friday affirmed that citizens have a First Amendment right to record on-duty police officers”Keystone Crossroads

GRATE AGAINWTH – If it’s good for business | “Trump Aides Recruited Businessmen to Devise Options for Afghanistan”The New York Times

 

 

 

