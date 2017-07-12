Good police work and really good police communication at the Columbia Police Department facebook page and CrimeWatch page.

Last Saturday, we asked, “And what’s up with the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce? This signature line was on an email received yesterday: ‘Beverly J Shank, Executive Director.’ Yet this is what’s listed at its Website: ‘Executive Director – Kathleen Hohenadel.’” That’s yet unchanged. Hello, is anyone there?

Fair notice – this is at the Borough Website. Let’s “clean up,” Columbia.

Missing in action: the June minutes from the Community Development committee. Also missing at Monday night’s council meeting was Rebecca Denlinger. In September, 2016, Columbia’s council approved an agreement to contract as an independent contractor, Rebecca Denlinger, principal of Rising Tide Collaborative, LLC, to spearhead a program to provide a ‘scope of services to be presented by the Independent Contractor.’ Those services are apt to include the fostering of coordination, collaboration, communication and consistency among the varied interests and programs that have been identified previously as master plans, strategic plans and other grant-funded idea documents. Denlinger will be compensated an hourly rate for 30 hours a week at $45 an hour or $5,200 monthly.”

Chris Vera, executive director, of the Columbia Historic Preservation Society shared this: “Prehistoric Workshop Event: Date: Sunday, July 16th, Time: 4:00 p.m Location: Columbia Historic Preservation Society Banner Hall, 21 North 2nd Street, Columbia, PA 17512.

Join Conejohela Chapter 28 on July 16th, Sunday at 4:00 for a prehistoric workshop presented by Jan Klinedinst, our local prehistoric archaeology expert on how ancient peoples developed along the Susquehanna River. Jan’s lecture paints a vivid picture in “down to earth” terms, beginning with Pennsylvania’s first humans ever to see the beautiful Susquehanna River Valley over 15,000 years ago. Learn how indigenous people evolved into farmers and numbered into the tens of thousands. PA is extremely rich with evidence of prehistoric (before a written language) Indian cultures. Easily learned methods of recording and preserving artifacts will be discussed in detail. Artifacts recovered from local sites are displayed and included in a hands on segment. Please join us and discover why York and Lancaster Counties are such significant archaeological areas.