Sunday news slices – 7/23/2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions on July 23, 2017 at 7:25 am

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

POLICE LOGWest Hempfield Township’s Police Department’s activity in today’s POLICE LOG contains four people from Columbia cited with DUI’s. – LNP – Always Lancaster

congress.jpgThe editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster hits the target. “New Prescription” identifies the political gridlock based on party line revenge politics.

budget messPennsylvania’s budget is still an unresolved mess – but that doesn’t stop the political grandstanding. Penn Live

head-of-weaselnomicsDaily KOS columnist minces no words about the weasel: “Every former CBO director signs on to letter telling Paul Ryan to take a flying leap” 

insurance exchange“Here is where the U.S. Congress buys its health insurance”MarketPlace

