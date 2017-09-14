Thursday – 9/14/17

Yeah, it’s good news that the food shopping experiences are really blossoming. It looks like Lidl will be coming to Lancaster County with two stores – one on Lincoln Highway East and one on Columbia Avenue on the northeast corner of Columbia Avenue and Good Drive. And Whole Foods and Wegman’s are coming, too.

Staid, local grocers will have to step up their games.

It’s not the first time! Columbia news, views & reviews has written about this before.

Yet eight people in a Florida nursing and rehabilitation facility died as a result of ineffective leadership.

This facility, and others, are required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to implement plans and practice for “those never gonna’ happen – but do” events. They’re provided with “internal planning scenarios” (complete with guides); the scenarios include:

Scenario 08: Internal Flooding

Scenario 09: Loss of Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Scenario 10: Loss of Power

Scenario 11: Loss of Water

Scenario 12: Severe Weather

Gee, did any of these incidents happen? Did the facility diligently have a plan? Did the facility practice the plan? Did the facility prepare to execute the plan? We doubt it.

The facility’s Website is still in marketing mode with NOTHING about the tragedy; that’s brazen, heartless and certainly, not communicative. It’s facebook page has been shut down.