Wednesday – 11/1/17

Yep, this item is on the Columbia Borough School District’s Committee Meeting of the Whole agenda for tomorrow night’s meeting: “A motion is requested to approve the hiring of Thomas Strickler as District Superintendent effective January 1, 2018 with a three (3) year Contract at a salary of $102.100.00, subject to compliance with all PDE Requirements, and conditioned upon execution of a written Contract approved by the District Solicitor.”

NOTE: THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6:00 PM at the District Administration Center, 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512

To print, share and enlarge the above graphic, click on the image or here to download as a .pdf file.

Why do police departments spread untruths about “drug-laced” trick or treat candy? It’s an anti-marijuana thing as “Moral panic of this kind bubbles up every year in mid-October, and the legalization of marijuana across the country – which can take the form of edibles that resemble brownies, cookies, or candy – has added a new flavor to that familiar witches’ brew.” – The Free Thought Project.

Go to jail, Barbara Hafer, DO NOT COLLECT $200 – SHAME AIN’T GONNA’ CUT IT! – PennLive

“Tax notice avalanche hits small businesses | Tax professionals worry about inconsistencies, delays in response process” – Central Penn Business Journal

To print, share and enlarge the above graphic, click on the image or here to download as a .pdf file.

Stolen bikes, stolen property, disgust with the school administration; roving throngs of kids breaking into vehicles, damaging property; inconsistency of codes application; trash accumulation and concerns for personal safety are concerning residents in posts and comments at these facebook pages: