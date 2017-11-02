17512 Columbia

School Board directors approve new superintendent

In Education, Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, People, Uncategorized on November 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

plan comes together

And it did this evening at the Columbia Borough School Board of Directors’ council of the whole meeting.

Columbia Borough School District’s Board of Directors voted in a split decision to “approve the hiring of Thomas Strickler as District Superintendent effective January 1, 2018 with a three (3) year Contract at a salary of $102,100.00, subject to compliance with all PDE Requirements, and conditioned upon execution of a written Contract approved by the District Solicitor.”

Columbia Spy posted a video of the vote as it was being taken to its facebook page.

Directors Leader, Hohenadel and Geesey voted no; the remaining directors cast yes votes.

 

