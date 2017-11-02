School Board directors approve new superintendent

And it did this evening at the Columbia Borough School Board of Directors’ council of the whole meeting.

Columbia Borough School District’s Board of Directors voted in a split decision to “approve the hiring of Thomas Strickler as District Superintendent effective January 1, 2018 with a three (3) year Contract at a salary of $102,100.00, subject to compliance with all PDE Requirements, and conditioned upon execution of a written Contract approved by the District Solicitor.”

Columbia Spy posted a video of the vote as it was being taken to its facebook page.

Directors Leader, Hohenadel and Geesey voted no; the remaining directors cast yes votes.