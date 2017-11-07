Why are these sycophants smiling? (Or are they gloating?)

“At Monday’s markup, Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) quizzed a tax expert on this corporate exceptionalism:
“‘Will a teacher in my district who buys pens, pencils and paper for his students be able to deduct these costs from his tax returns under this plan?’ He will not.
“‘Will a corporation that buys pens, pencils and papers for its workers be able to deduct those costs from its tax returns?’ It will.
“‘Will a firefighter in my district be able to deduct the state and local sales taxes that she pays from her tax return?’ She will not.
“‘Will a corporation be able to deduct sales taxes on business purchases?’ It will.”
And so it goes according to this opinion column in The Washington Post: “Welcome to the new gilded age”