Why are these sycophants smiling? (Or are they gloating?)

In Everyday Living, Government, Opinions on November 7, 2017 at 7:11 am

smiling aholesHouse Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and other Republicans unveil the GOP tax bill last week. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)”

“At Monday’s markup, Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) quizzed a tax expert on this corporate exceptionalism:

“‘Will a teacher in my district who buys pens, pencils and paper for his students be able to deduct these costs from his tax returns under this plan?’ He will not.

“‘Will a corporation that buys pens, pencils and papers for its workers be able to deduct those costs from its tax returns?’ It will.

“‘Will a firefighter in my district be able to deduct the state and local sales taxes that she pays from her tax return?’ She will not.

“‘Will a corporation be able to deduct sales taxes on business purchases?’ It will.”

And so it goes according to this opinion column in The Washington Post: “Welcome to the new gilded age”

