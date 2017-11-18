Saturday -11/18/17

Looking over the list of participating entities in this year’s EXTRAordinary Give, there are several fire companies, ambulance companies among the 464 participating entities. Wonder why your local non-profit was not in the list? Here are the Complete Rules.

“Mount Bethel Cemetery Announced as an Official Location for the 2017 National Wreaths Across America Day | The cemetery will join more than 1200 participating locations across the country on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, to proclaim “I am an American. Yes, I am!” Columbia Falls, MAINE, and Columbia, PENNSYLVANIA—December 16, 2017 —National nonprofit Wreaths Across America [WAA] announced today that Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, PA will be joining in the effort to support the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR, TEACH, as an official location for 2017. This is the FIRST year that the cemetery will participate in this national event. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,200 locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Beginning at 12 noon, at 700 Locust Street, Columbia, PA. Master of ceremonies Ed Wickenheiser, will acknowledge seven branches of military service. Included will be the Catholic War Vet color guard, a bugler to play taps and a 21-gun salute. Mount Bethel Cemetery and Cub Scott Pack 35 plans are to raise enough funds to place 690 remembrance wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Mount Bethel Cemetery. The goal to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country. Mount Bethel Cemetery has veterans from the Revolutionary War and every US conflict up to and including Vietnam. “Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Columbia, PA for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.” National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event, open to all. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. SOURCE: news release

Columbia Police post outstanding “Traffic Warrants“ at Crime Watch Page. Mostly, the warrants appear to be parking violations for the street sweeping that may or may not have happened. (NOTE: There’s out-of-date street sweeper information at the Borough’s Website.)

These young Columbia kids will be “charged as adults” for their alleged armed robbery. Read the Columbia Police Crime Watch report here.

There’s no pause for “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance … it reads this way, with no comma: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” – See this source for further explanation.

210,000 gallons – that’s the reported number – Odds are the number is greater, because American citizens are shielded from the truth by government entities (or flat out lied to) and corporations when bad stuff happens. And pipelines are bad stuff.

Another contentious, and secretive, school board superintendent issue in another town. – WITF

“Pa. couple sues after police mistake hibiscus for marijuana” – 60-some year-old couple “arrested when an insurance agent mistook their hibiscus plants for marijuana.” Following that, police “with assault rifles arrested the couple … and held them for several hours inside a police cruiser” – Lebanon Daily News