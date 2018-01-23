Museum keeps track of time

COLUMBIA, PA: The National Watch and Clock Museum welcomes a special exhibit—one that has no faces or dials and by itself does not tell time but is integral to the history of timekeeping.

From February 6 to March 2 the Museum will open its doors to members of the Lower Susquehanna Valley Modular Railroaders, who build, display, and operate layouts throughout Central Pennsylvania. This exhibit has been on display in the Museum for the last several years. This year another four feet have been added to the 40-foot display of previous years.

Museum Director Noel Poirier explains, “Timekeeping has been integral to railroads and modern travel in general, since the beginning of rail travel that allowed movement from place to place at a pace never seen before. Railroads and their time schedules forced the establishment of standard time zones and the development of highly accurate timepieces. The Lower Susquehanna Valley Model Railroader display will allow the Museum to honor the significance of railroads in the history of horology and provide a great visual and auditory experience for our visitors.”

The Lower Susquehanna Valley Modular Railroaders (LSVMR) is a group of O-gauge enthusiasts from the Lower Susquehanna Valley Region of Pennsylvania. Some customers and employees of CoolTrains Hobbies in Salunga, PA, came together in July 2009 to form the LSMR and since then have expanded it.

“One of the nice things about our club is that we are just a group of people who share a mutual love of trains. Unlike other clubs, we do not model any specific location or era. Everything we do is for the fun of the hobby, which is why you will see all kinds of different things on our layout. From carnivals to Lego towns to the drive-in movie theater, no two setups are the same, often captivating the imagination of many children. All our trains are member owned, so there’s always something new rolling by,” shares LSVMR president Travis Moody.

LSVMR members look forward to showing off their model train layouts to visitors to the National Watch and Clock Museum from February 6 to March 2. There is no Museum charge to view the railroad display.

The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) is a 501(c)(3) educational charitable nonprofit organization with a worldwide membership over 12,000. The NAWCC is the world’s largest museum, research library, educational institution, and international community of horological professionals and enthusiasts dedicated to clocks, watches, time, and timekeeping. We are committed to being the world leader, educator, and advocate for horology and everyone interested in timepieces and horological issues.

April through November the National Watch & Clock Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. December through March hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Memorial Day through Labor Day the Museum is also open on Mondays. Discounts are available to seniors, students, AAA members, and groups of 10 or more. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead. For more program information, directions, or general Museum information, call 717.684.8261 or visit our website at www.museumoftime.org.

