Censorship – no place for it in a free society. Is this a free society?

In a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, a letter writer opines that “Finally, calls from the left for censorship misconstrue and attack the constitutional role of a free press. It is LNP’s job to provide a forum for expression and debate of political viewpoints. These censorship calls are as dangerous as the attacks on the press coming from the White House.”

Censorship is akin to not being transparent.

Censorship is trying to inhibit the rights of others in a free and democratic society to their exercise their fundamental rights to talk, write, take photographs or, in a peaceful manner, express their opinions.

“Libraries should hold material representing all varieties of expression, without the interference of censors, because that will place readers themselves in the position to form a well-informed judgement on what is good and what is harmful.” – Fighting Censorship to Promoting Transparency, Paul Sturges, 2007.