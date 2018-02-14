Wednesday [Valentine’s Day] & more news, too: photos from McD’s; parking concerns; canine units – 2/14/2018

Susquehanna Auto Inc. alleges Columbia individual is using infringing mark for business – Penn Record

But the Legal Notice is not posted at the Borough’s own Website.

Ready for some disgusting? Somebody told us about this (facebook post about the McDonald’s just east of town) last night.

FLIP & FLOP | In a heated and pointed moment at Monday night’s council meeting, the mayor lashed out at citizen Frank Doutrich who asked why the borough doesn’t revive it’s canine unit to help curb criminal actions. The mayor insisted that canine units are not desirable or effective in combating juvenile actions. Four years ago (February, 2014) Columbia news, views & reviews reported this: “Mayor wants dog ‘trained to bite’: At last night’s meeting the mayor said, he wants Columbia’s K-9 to be a dog that is ‘trained to bite.’ H-m-m-m.”

Not real long ago, Columbia outfitted a department vehicle as the canine vehicle, sent officers for special training and used canines as the one above in community events entertaining youths at events. “Columbia Borough Police, represented by Ofc. Ed Mann and K-9 Max, welcome members of the community to the borough’s first-ever National Night Out event, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Glatfelter Field. By Krista Hurley, The Merchandiser”

“My only Columbia complaint …. Freaking meter parking.” A facebook post with lots of comments.

OPINION: Wonder which of his rich supporters gets the contract for this?

OPINION: A page one LNP – Always Lancaster and this Lancaster Online article has the “story” about the political bigwigs in each of the two most well-know political parties endorsing political candidates for the upcoming elections. We think people ought to be able to make up their own minds and not have others think for them.

