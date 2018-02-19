There’s an event for you and your family at the National Watch & Clock Museum.

Here are a few events happening now through March at the National Watch & Clock Museum:

EVENTS

Railroad Display – Lower Susquehanna Valley Modular Railroaders, Extensive operating railroad | February 6 – March 2 | No Museum Charge

TIMEtalk – Donating an Object to a Museum

Museum Director, Noel Poirier will present the process of how to go about making an object donation to a museum. | Saturday, March 17, 11 a.m. | No Museum charge

Clocktail Party

Create a clock while enjoying a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres – It’s called functional art! |Thursday, March 22, from 7 – 9 p.m. | $30 – Preregistration required -717-684-8261, ext. 211 or giftshop@nawcc.org

SPECIAL EXHIBITS

Watch Portraits – Collection of unique horological work of renowned photographer, Atom Moore. On exhibit through March 2018 | Included with Museum admission

James Bond Originals and James Bond Wore the Quartz Revolution – Expanded exhibits of watches worn by James Bond | Included with Museum admission

