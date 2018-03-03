Saturday’s news items, part I [what if schools went away; a coffee event; win free “win a lifetime supply of ice cream or iced tea” and more] – 3/3/2018

… there were no public schools?

What if public schools went away? What would it look like if U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could make her school choice proposals into reality?”

Here are some instances from around the world where it looks like it’s working.

SOURCE: The Hechinger Report

From the Thursday night school board meeting, this was announced by the superintendent: Columbia Borough School District will be hosting the next “Coffee with LNP” on Tuesday, March 20. According to previous articles at Lancaster Online, “Coffee with LNP” is held so area residents can “meet and talk with LNP/LancasterOnline journalists and representatives, provide feedback on the newspaper and website, and bring suggestions for news coverage.”

Superintendent Tom Strickler said that on the Sunday following the “Coffee with LNP” event, Columbia would be the highlighted community in the next Sunday newspaper.

Previous “Coffee with LNP” events have been held in:

Ephrata, at the Ephrata Review offices

Lititz, at the Lititz Public Library

Mountville, at the Mountville Area Community Center

Elizabethtown, at the Elizabethtown Public Library

Strasburg, at the Strasburg Fire Company No. 1

Quarryville, at the Southern End Community Association (this one was postponed.)

New Holland, at New Holland Area Historical Society

Manheim, at the Manheim Train Station

Manheim Township , at the Manheim Township Public Library

The Columbia event will be the first held in a school district facility.

LNP held a similar event, “News and Brews,’’ with a “speed information event in Lancaster” at The Pressroom in concert with WITF.

The Ultimate Flavor Tournament has returned and it’s better than ever! This year, ice cream and iced tea flavors will go head-to-head to determine the best flavor in the Turkey Hill line-up. Our fans – YOU – will have a chance to complete your “sweetest” bracket on the Turkey Hill Nation from March 1, 2018 – March 31, 2018. Voting for the matchups will then kick off on the Nation on April 2, 2018. If a fan predicts a perfect bracket, that fan will win a lifetime supply of ice cream or iced tea! If no one predicts a perfect bracket, the fan with the most correct predictions will win a one-year supply of ice cream or iced tea. – SOURCE: email news item

The idiosyncrasies of Social Security: “The Social Security system could use a few revisions, not to mention a cash infusion, Allan Sloan, editor at large at ProPublica, told us. For example, under the current rules, a couple in which both spouses earn $40,000 a year would receive less in Social Security benefits than a couple where one spouse earns $80,000 a year and the other does not work. And then there is this troubling fact: ‘The thing will be out of money in about 15 years. And theoretically, if the fund runs out of money, benefits are cut 25 percent or something like that. And, you know, the time to talk about this is now. It’s not when people are screaming and the trust fund has 12 minutes left.’” – SOURCE: MarketPlace

Public Meeting: Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program on Wednesday March 21, 7:00 PM at the Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East, Lancaster, PA 17602-1499 | (717) 393-9745. African American cemeteries in Lancaster City, the circumstances surrounding the need for segregated burial grounds and identifying notable burials

Program presented by Dr. Leroy Hopkins, historian and retired Professor from Millersville University. This meeting is free and open to the public. Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the history, preservation and restoration of historical burial places. – news release

