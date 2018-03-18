Sunday’s news items include scams, axe throwing and restaurant inspections – 3/18/2018

Lancaster Catholic girls roll towards State finals – Lancaster Online

THIS IS A SCAM CALL – Click here to listen to the message that claims to be a call from the IRS.

“Scam Alert: IRS Urges Taxpayers to Watch Out for Erroneous Refunds; Beware of Fake Calls to Return Money to a Collection Agency

“Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.

“The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam.”

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s office released this warning, too.

Remember, scammers want to prey on you! Don’t let that happen.

DO NOT ANSWER CALLS FROM NUMBERS YOU DO NOT KNOW.

Come get your FREE Italian Ice Tuesday, March 20 from noon to 9 pm at your local Rita’s. The first day of spring only comes around once a year, so make it delicious!

But where is our local Rita’s? The Mountville store is closed (and the site is for sale); Rita’s Website still lists it, but it looks like the closest Rita’s is 809 East Main Street, Mt. Joy, PA 17552. Though Rita’s Website says the distance from Columbia to the Mount Joy store is 3.9 miles, we know from downtown Columbia, it’s just over 8 miles to Mount Joy. It may take less time to drive to the York site at 3000 E. Market Street, York, PA, 17402.

2018 Lancaster County Property Tax Information Session: Find out more about how to understand property value assessments, millage rates, payment options, who your tax authorities are and even how to appeal properties’ assessed values. Monday, February 26th at 7PM, East Donegal Township Building, 190 Rock Point Road Marietta, PA 17545

Oh, man! Quite a list of violations this week. | Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.