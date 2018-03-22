Thursday, the day after [school delay & more news items] – 3/22/2018

School delay posted at the School District Website!

“Veterans Memorial Bridge in Columbia could close in 2020 for major renovation” – Lancaster Online

“The Cambridge Analytica Scandal, in 3 Paragraphs” – The Atlantic

What it means for Facebook, for President Trump’s world, and for every American

“Getting Sick Can Be Really Expensive, Even for the Insured | Beyond medical costs, a trip to the hospital can mean a permanent reduction in income for many Americans, new research shows.” – The New York Times



Watch the video | “Police In Arizona Release Dashcam Video Of Fatal Crash Involving Self-Driving Car”

Just this Fourth Fridays update for March 23: Fourth Friday is a monthly happening, but there’s music in York. | “Tony Trischka & Bruce Molsky in concert * Susquehanna Folk (SFMS), Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, York, PA. Mar 23, 2018 7:30 PM

Interest-ing | “Fed raises key rate and foresees 2 more hikes this year” – MarketPlace

from this article at The Atlantic: “The Last Temptation | How evangelicals, once culturally confident, became an anxious minority seeking political protection from the least traditionally religious president in living memory”

Primary Election is May | Are you registered to vote? – To vote in the 2018 May 15 Primary Election Day — Date: May 15,2018, you must be registered by April 1.

Comcast raising its political clout ante – Philly.com

We keep seeing the term on local facebook pages | “What Is A Douchebag, Exactly?

“Congress Unveils $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill As Friday Deadline Looms” – WITF

Raise your hand if you think any of these elected public servants in wonderland read this 2,232 page spending bill.

Because not everyone’s got Internet access. In Lebanon, the town’s peppered with these signs. Saw these on Monday in Lebanon; the town knows that not everyone is a digital citizen. The announcements, though, are also at its Website and its facebook page. As is its Farmers Market.