Friday morning news [Good Friday; great idea and communications] – 3/30/2018

“‘Mayor’s Neighborhood Week’ set for April 30-May 5 in Lancaster” – Lancaster Online

“SNOW MAKE-UP DAYS” are listed at the School District Website.

Mixed communication here: The Columbia Police Department’s facebook page shows “Street sweeping will resume on Monday 04-02-2018” and the Borough’s Website shows “Street Sweeping will begin Monday, March 19, 2018” | HUH?

Any “very aggressive marketing strategy” has to begin and continue with consistent, regular, dependable, accurate COMMUNICATION.

Time to quit blaming renters | “Lehigh Valley housing report shows more residents turning to rentals” – The Morning Call, Allentown

Renter Occupancy in Pa. Counties 2012-2016

“Good Friday occurs two days before Easter Sunday in the United States. It is the day when Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, which plays an important part in the Christian faith. It is not a federal holiday in the United States, although it is a state holiday in some states.” – Timeanddate

“Threatened by youth movement, NRA exploits racial divisions” – The Boston Globe

“Next recession could serve as the nail in retail’s coffin” – The Morning Call, Allentown

“Capital Blue Cross suspends advertising with abc27 in wake of sexual discrimination complaint” – Penn Live

How curious? We’re still unable to find any articles concerning the “sexual discrimination complaint” filed by a former local TV anchorperson at any of the local TV stations using their search function.

Woo-hoo, hoops power, Penn State? wins the NIT!