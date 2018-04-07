Saturday’s news items – 4/7/2018

“On Monday, April 9th Rt. 441 will be closed in the area between Mill St. and Plane St. for approx. 2 weeks.” – Columbia Police Department facebook page

Click on the graphic below to download Monday’s Council Meeting “preliminary agenda” as a .pdf file. It’s posted at the Borough Website here.

As is the buy a brick program to support the Veterans Memorial Bridge Island Gateway Project.

SCAMS happen | From the police log in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MANHEIM TWP.: A person posing as a representative of the IRS collected $1,950 from a resident of the 1700 block of St. Philips Drive during a fraudulent phone call at 3:11 p.m. April 4, police said.”

“Peace on the Streets | – 3:00 pm | Peace Action Network joins Crispus Attucks, Bridge, and NAACP in a presentation of Peace on the Streets at Crispus Attucks, 404 S. Duke Street, Lancaster. Police officers from Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and other areas will talk about Progressive Policing. Q and A will be encouraged.”

It’s messier | The mess at Channel 27 – Central Penn Business Journal

NOW … they’re concerned? | “‘Concerned’ Evangelicals Plan To Meet With Trump As Sex Scandals Swirl” – WITF