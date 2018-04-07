17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items – 4/7/2018

 

On Monday, April 9th Rt. 441 will be closed in the area between Mill St. and Plane St. for approx. 2 weeks.” – Columbia Police Department facebook page

Click on the graphic below to download Monday’s Council Meeting “preliminary agenda” as a .pdf file. It’s posted at the Borough Website here.

04 council meeting

As is the buy a brick program to support the Veterans Memorial Bridge Island Gateway Project.

phone-scam

SCAMS happen | From the police log in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MANHEIM TWP.: A person posing as a representative of the IRS collected $1,950 from a resident of the 1700 block of St. Philips Drive during a fraudulent phone call at 3:11 p.m. April 4, police said.”

Peace on the Streets |April 14 @ 1:00 pm3:00 pm | Peace Action Network joins Crispus Attucks, Bridge, and NAACP in a presentation of Peace on the Streets at Crispus Attucks, 404 S. Duke Street, Lancaster. Police officers from Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and other areas will talk about Progressive Policing.  Q and A will be encouraged.”

It’s messier | The mess at Channel 27Central Penn Business Journal

NOW … they’re concerned? | “‘Concerned’ Evangelicals Plan To Meet With Trump As Sex Scandals Swirl”WITF

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s