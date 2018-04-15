a non “Customer service” oriented map

Several days ago, the Columbia Police Department posted a “Northwest River Trail Parking Reminder” at its facebook page.

Normally, we are thrilled to re-cast many of the facebook communications from the police department’s facebook page. This one, though, made us pause to consider the message.

Frankly, the message is one of Customer dis-service!

The inference on the map posted at the Police Department facebook page is that the green shaded area near the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center is open “park-like” space. It’s not, it’s mostly a parking area. While not designated as a parking area on the map, it is a parking area from Labor Day to Memorial Day … EXCEPT in the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day when it’s a parking area for VEHICLES WITH TRAILERS ONLY! Deceptive communications are not Customer Service-focused communications. No thumbs up for whomever created this communication.

Others, too, have commented about the map at Columbia Spy. And there are the few who regale others with sanctimonious, non Customer service blasts.