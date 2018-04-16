One comment

  1. Yes, this is exactly what the Republican party leaders have been advocating for years. The huge tax cut was what they wanted to pass, so they could tell us all that the social safety network would need to be slashed to pay for it. Most of us knew this argument would be made if that stupid tax bill were to be passed. Wait until those who receive Medicare and Social Security wake up to that possibility. I doubt they think that would make America great again, it that were ever the case.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s