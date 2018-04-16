This OPINION column in today’s Los Angeles Times poses a real-world dilemma. Hang on to your bloomers on this | it’s coming.
“Tax policy is a bore, until they take your Social Security and Medicare away”
One comment
Yes, this is exactly what the Republican party leaders have been advocating for years. The huge tax cut was what they wanted to pass, so they could tell us all that the social safety network would need to be slashed to pay for it. Most of us knew this argument would be made if that stupid tax bill were to be passed. Wait until those who receive Medicare and Social Security wake up to that possibility. I doubt they think that would make America great again, it that were ever the case.