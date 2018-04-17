17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [party in black; zoning hearing; first rodeo] – 4/17/2018

Obituary | Yaroslaw (Russell) Stepanchak, Columbia Hospital administrator & president. – Lancaster Online

Do you know, really know, your neighbors?FOX43-TV

Oh, brother | “A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 2pm and 5pm.”National Weather Service

310 no 11thA google earth street Street View image of 310 No. 11th Street.

LEGAL NOTICE | “The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at 7:00 P.M., in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s):

“Matthew Ohrel and Jason Ohrel are requesting special exception(s) and/or variance(s) to change an existing non-conforming use from personal service to retail sales at 310 N Eleventh Street in a Low Density Residential (LDR) zoned district.

“If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend this meeting and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Columbia Borough Office at 684-2467 to discuss how the Borough may accommodate your needs.” – Columbia Borough Website

What about York; it’s got two daily newspapers? | “One small town, two daily newspapers” is a story about the one small town in Indiana bucking the trend of the disappearing American newspaper.

York’s got The York Dispatch and The York Daily Record.

You can’t make up this stuffPenn Live

schoolsAnd LNP – Always Lancaster‘s SCHOOLS section has moved to Tuesday’s.

rodeo

It’s not the first rodeo for some of the young Columbia cowboys shown at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page.

“Pa. launches concealed-carry website to clarify rules for gun owners”WITF

The Website: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/resources/concealed-carry-reciprocity/

 

 

