Monday’s news [weeds; auction items & more] – 5/7/2018

2018-teacherappreciationweekTeacher Appreciation Week | Teachers provide so much to our students—inspiration, motivation and, ultimately, their futures. From May 7-11, 2018, we would like to show our thanks and gratitude by treating them like a V.I.T. – VERY IMPORTANT TEACHER. – National PTA

Gotta hate that? | Cockroaches in your ears? Penn Live

If only they were not in it for the money? | “Voters eye Pa.’s wide-open, crowded U.S. House races”WITF

high grass

Just try to find information though! | We went to the borough’s ecode site and searched for “WEEDS” – this is what resulted: https://ecode360.com/7744573?highlight=weeds#7744573

When we searched ” high grass” – this is the result: https://ecode360.com/search/CO0213?query=high+grass

Not a lot more at the Code Enforcement Webpage: http://www.columbiapa.net/codes/

Nor at the Seasonal Code Department Information pagehttp://www.columbiapa.net/dept-and-services/seasonal-code-department-information/

It’s no wonder citizens are befuddled! | How can citizens find out what they are violating if they cannot find the documentation and information easily?

So what’s being auctioned by the borough?

auction items

Justice? Nah.The Washington Post

1984“Orwell’s iconic dictator Big Brother is absurd and horrifying in equal measure (Credit: Alamy)

Why Orwell’s 1984 could be about now? – BBC

 

