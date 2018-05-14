Monday’s news items [shades of gray; listen up; why not RFP’s; election day for some & more] – 5/14/2018

A week’s worth of gray | The horrid spring of 2018 continues with rain – showers – drizzle – Florida, the southwest and other sunny places are looking better and better.

“Listen Up! Hearing loss — America’s silent and growing epidemic” – AARP Bulletin

Click on the graphic above to see an infographic produced by the CDC – listen to the sounds and see how many decibels your ears are subjected to.

Come to tonight’s Columbia Borough Council meeting — scheduled from 7:00 pm – 11:00 — to see whether the microphones are turned on.

Lancaster Online editorial – “If you’re a registered Democrat or Republican, don’t miss the chance to vote in Tuesday’s primary — voting is essential [opinion]”

If you’re neither – you get to stay home and not be part of the democratic process. “Closed primaries are the biggest form of voter suppression in the country. In 75% of elections, the outcome is determined in the first round of voting—the primary. In the majority of races, once a candidate wins the primary, which under a closed primary system is limited to members of their own party, they do not face a real challenge in the November election. 75% of elected officials in this country are winning office without having to communicate with voters outside their own party.

“Voters are disinterested in partisan primaries. When you go to a nonpartisan ‘Top Two’ primary system, you get rid of partisan primaries. You end the ‘inside baseball’ aspect of elections that turn so many voters off. You have a public primary open to all and a November election between the two finalists.” – Open Primaries

Yay, it is possible | A Columbia listing is in the Community Briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. “Columbia Borough historical: The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include: • 208-210 Locust St.; Brookline Builders Inc., owner. Replace metal roofing panels with new standing-seam metal roofing slate shingles (old business). • 233 Locust St.; Doug Rhoads, owner. Install aluminum capping on frames of three second-floor windows.

A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster asks “I wonder if the administration of Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace is going to take the same hands-off stance as the previous administration regarding motorcycles with no mufflers creating as much noise as their drivers care to — also the cars with noisemakers attached to their exhaust systems.” One might ask the same of Columbia’s elected public servants!

Think it makes sense to reach out with an offering, any offering a job posting, a request for proposals, rather than just award it to your friends? Most assuredly, it does. We happened onto this Website that states, “WELCOME TO THE PENNBID PROGRAM | PA’s electronic document and bid management Program provided at absolutely no cost to public agencies and private firms. It’s kind of like a supercharged Angie’s List — who wouldn’t jump at a chance to save its constituents money by finding out who’s out there with a better service and a better offer?

“On May 14, 1948, in Tel Aviv, Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaims the State of Israel” – History.com