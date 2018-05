“ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION WERE FILED IN THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ON MAY 31 2017 FOR 717 SOCIAL CLUB INCORPORATED UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE NONPROFIT CORPORATION LAW OF 1988 THE PURPOSE OF THE CORPORATION IS TO MAINTAIN A CLUB FOR THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC BY THE MEMBERS AND TO FOSTER THE SUPPORT OF LOCAL MUSIC AND MUSICIANS IN THE COLUMBIA PENNSYLVANIA COMMUNITY BARBARA REIST DILLON ESQUIRE NIKOLAUS & HOHENADEL LLP” – Lancaster Online Legal Notice

Like this: Like Loading... Related