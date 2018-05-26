Saturday’s news items – 5/26/2018

At Dutch Wonderland on Memorial Day | “FREE admission for active and retired military personnel! Active and retired military personnel receive FREE admission on Memorial Day (May 28, 2018). Free admission is valid only on May 28, 2018 for individuals who present a valid Military ID, and not for their accompanying party. Complimentary admission is available at the gate only. Active and retired military personnel may purchase tickets for the other members in their party at our summer military rate of up to $11.00 off regular-priced One-Day Royalty, Senior, and Senior Plus admission with valid military ID. Discounts not valid in combination with any other discounts or on any other admission plans.

The Columbia Public Library’s got a new look.

Including a brand new Website developed by a Columbia Website designer: Sparrow Websites, 519 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA.

Why not Columbia? | “York city looking to put first African-American statue downtown” – FOX43-TV

“Columbia Borough Police Department Kindergarten Reading Program” – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch page

The above is from a post at a local facebook page from Jesse Sweigart (The Computer Guy on Fourth Street):

“Hello. I do not normally post on here, but I am in great need of help. My child goes to Park Elem in Columbia here, and through out the year I make sure that I supply school with fruit for the kids at no charge. As normal this Tuesday is field day for the kids, and being kind I bought the school 56 watermelons. I never ask for credit and I never ask for help, but these hands of mine have also had three surgeries with in the last year, and there is no way that I can pull this off for these kids alone. So here is what I need…. Parents of other children 🙂

Hands 🙂

Carving Knives 🙂

Containers 🙂

and maybe some help delivering these to make this years field day nice for our children. My load of water melons are being delivered tomorrow. I will be transporting as much of the 56 that I can to Columbia Discount Computers by the post office. If anyone can help me please please please… It benefits our children! I’m attaching a screen shot of the email from Mr. Black so you also understand what my dilemma is. Thank you again. [Give a call if you can help the kids have a fresh fruit treat day – 717.681.6598]

These Columbia Memorial Day events (“A dedication to the armed forces is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the entrance to Veterans Memorial Bridge. The Bainbridge Band, several local veterans’ groups and an honor guard with raise flags honoring each branch of the military, accompanied by a 21-gun salute.” and “A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Locust Park. Speaker will be Jeff Butch, a Marine Corps veteran who served 18 months in Vietnam. Bainbridge Band will provide a prelude, and Columbia High School senior Sophie Hinkle will recite the Gettysburg Address.” in Columbia were in this Lancaster Online article.

Memorial Day History – US Department of Veterans Affairs

“Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday of May, commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service. In observance of the holiday, many people visit cemeteries and memorials, and volunteers often place American flags on each grave site at national cemeteries. A national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time.” Read The Bivoac of the Dead in its entirety here.

Animal Complaint – Columbia Police Department Crime Watch page

On the list & better than Lancaster and York – Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania – WalletHub

YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!! LOCATION: BOAT LAUNCH AREA BETWEEN FRONT AND LEMON STREETS, WRIGHTSVILLE, PA. (BOAT LAUNCH WILL BE OPEN!)

WHEN: SATURDAY, JUNE 9, 2018

TIME: 7AM-3PM

COST: $10.00 PER SPOT

FOOD TRUCKS WILL BE ON SITE – ALL PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR RENOVATIONS IN RIVERFRONT PARK. ***ADVANCED RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED***

DEADLINE FOR RESERVATIONS IS JUNE 7, 2018 PLEASE CONTACT SHANNON HARRISON, AT THE WRIGHTSVILLE BOROUGH OFFICE, 717-252-2768, FOR MORE INFORMATION!