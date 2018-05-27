Sunday’s news items [Parade details; parade from the 60s; food serving inspections; chickenhawks & more] – May 27, 2018

OPINION: Chickenhawk clatter | The celebration of Memorial Day is not a time for grandstanding nor political commentary. It is a time for solemn remembrance of those who died in military service of the nation. These words are from this Savannah Morning News writer’s column – On Memorial Day, a tribute to sacrifice – which is an elegant tribute to those who served and died.

Saber-rattling, jingoistic, racist, xenophobic ramblings are trademarks of snarky, second generation silver-spooned screamers who’ve never slept on faraway ground nor had a finger on a trigger. They’ve never stood a formation to say farewell to brothers or sisters who won’t come home.

en español: OPINIÓN: Choque de Chickenhawk | La celebración del Día de los Caídos no es un momento para la admiración ni el comentario político. Es un momento para el recuerdo solemne de aquellos que murieron en el servicio militar de la nación. Estas palabras son de esta columna del escritor Savannah Morning News – En Memorial Day, un tributo al sacrificio – que es un elegante tributo a aquellos que sirvieron y murieron. Las alborotaduras xenófobas, racistas, xenófobas y de sable son marcas registradas de snarky, ladrones de cuchara de plata de segunda generación que nunca han dormido en tierras lejanas ni tienen un dedo en el gatillo. Nunca han formado una formación para despedirse de hermanos o hermanas que no volverán a casa.

The bravery of law enforcement | “Why am I going to die today? I don’t want to die.” – The Los Angeles Times

Government vs media | “Did the news media, led by Walter Cronkite, lose the war in Vietnam?” – The Washington Post

“Can 30,000 Cameras Help Solve Chicago’s Crime Problem?” | Can 50 (or more?) and drones help solve Columbia’s



Click to watch this three minute video of a parade from the1960s – note the cars parked on Locust Street.

“The Columbia Memorial Day Parade will be held on Sunday, May 27 from 2:00 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. The parade forms at 10th and Manor Streets and will proceed west on Manor to Fourth to Union to 2nd to Locust to 7th.” – RRTA Website

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.