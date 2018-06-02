Legal Notice: employment ad

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A PART-TIME CROSSING GUARD

The Borough of Columbia is accepting applications for part-time Crossing Guards. Job requirements include a high school diploma or GED, must successfully attain Pennsylvania ACT 34 clearance and have knowledge of basic driving rules. Pay rate is $12.71/hr. after 90 day probation period. Applications (Employment Application ) and complete job description (Job Description crossing guard) are available at the Columbia Borough Municipal Building, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512 and on our website at http://www.columbiapa.net. EOE.

