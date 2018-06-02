17512 Columbia

Legal Notice: employment ad

LEGAL NOTICE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A PART-TIME CROSSING GUARD

The Borough of Columbia is accepting applications for part-time Crossing Guards.  Job requirements include a high school diploma or GED, must successfully attain Pennsylvania ACT 34 clearance and have knowledge of basic driving rules.  Pay rate is $12.71/hr. after 90 day probation period.  Applications (Employment Application and complete job description (Job Description crossing guard) are available at the Columbia Borough Municipal Building, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512 and on our website at http://www.columbiapa.net.  EOE.

This is posted at the Borough’s Website under Legal Notices?

