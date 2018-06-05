Tuesday’s news topics [“dick-tator”; meeting agenda; events & more] – 6/5/2018

“And property-tax relief? Dream on.” – Philly.com‘s John Baer’s column about Pennsylvania’s budget in an election years screams loudly. The folks in the Harrisburg swamp will pass a budget BECAUSE IT’S AN ELECTION YEAR.

“The Difficult Balance of Transparency and Privacy for Local Governments” – Route 50

POTUS for life dis-invites the World Champion Eagles | We are so proud of them Birds! – Philly.com

One community bans drones from its parks – WITF

WANNA’ BE POTUS FOR LIFE claims he can pardon himself | Nitwit tweets: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!”

“‘A Dying Art & Spirits,’ a fun evening of painting and socializing is being held at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust Street, Columbia, on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Joanna Spicer, artist and educator, will guide you through the process of creating a work of art. For more information text Jane Moore at (717) 575-9760 or email Claire Storm at astorm495@comcast.net. The registration fee of $35 includes a 16×20 canvas and painting supplies.” – Mount Bethel Cemetery

Really, Turkey Hill C-store? | We know your prices are high, but who spends $2,600 at a convenience store? – Lancaster Online

“A healthy city is an active city. A more active city tends to be a more attractive and well-patronized city.“ – Central Penn Business Journal

This Columbia news, views & reviews post back in April: “Remember the turnpike toll skipper? | This comment at the Lancaster Online article (Mount Joy Township woman who owes $92K for 1,645 turnpike violations asks judge for time, payment plan) says, “she had the audacity to post pictures of herself enjoying a carribbean vacation on FB literally just days after LNP broke this story.” Is this the facebook page?” LNP – Always Lancaster reports today that the skipper has “reimbursed the Pennsylvania Turnpike more than $10,000 in unpaid tolls and late fees.”



School board Committee of the Whole meeting agenda – click on the graphic to enlarge.

When they’re gone? | “Huge Pa. mall up for sheriff’s sale” – Penn Live

” … some malls won’t be coming back at all. America is ‘over-retailed,’ with the most retail stores per capita of any country in the world.” – Architectural Digest

“Online retail sales to consumers in the U.S. crossed $453 billion in 2017 by the U.S. Commerce Department’s measure, a 16.0% jump compared with 2016. That’s the biggest jump since 2010, and far eclipses the growth in retail sales in physical stores, which reached 3.6% last year.” – Digital Commerce 360