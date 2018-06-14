17512 Columbia

Thrusday’s news, part 2 – [falling star; rising star? & more] – 6/14/2018

At Monday night’s council meeting, the principal of Elite Energy, LLC, 240 Mill Street, Columbia, PA 17512 (and several other business endeavors), Bruce Murry addressed the council. His salient points reminded the elected public servants about the key important aspects about due diligence. Murray, reportedly, has indicated he’s thinking about campaigning to be mayor of Columbia. At the meeting, his messages resonated with most of the citizens in attendance; as he completed his comments, there was loud applause.

Murray’s frank, candid and well-stated comments reminds us of John Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.  And a savvy, no-BS representative of the people.

