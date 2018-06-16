Saturday news items [Thunder today; helping kids do better; reasonable council call; inequity & more] – 6/16/2018

Perfect June weather was the backdrop for an evening of music in the Locust Street park last evening for a few hundred people.
Columbia’s Police Department is busy | More warrants posted at facebook page.
And another beautiful weather day on tap for today.
“In Lancaster County, gap between wages and rent has doubled since 2009” – Lancaster Online
“Surveillance video captures bar fight with off-duty Wrightsville police officer” – The York Daily Record
A reasonable council response | In Marietta according to a brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Angry residents voiced their opinions about a recent zoning ordinance enforcement sweep at a standing-room-only Borough Council meeting Tuesday. Residents had recently received letters from the borough explaining ordinance violations. Council decided not to enforce the camper ordinance and to bring it to the Planning Commission for possible revisions. Mazis advised residents who were upset about the ordinance to attend a Planning Commission meeting.” Governance is for the people not for those currently governing.
Borough in the dark | “Union rep: Work stopped at Columbia foundry” – Central Penn Business Journal
bad-temper leads to jail | “Washington Boro man on probation in road rage incident charged with threatening neighbor” – Lancaster Online
“Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program:
Great Divide | “Why many Americans aren’t benefiting from robust US economy” – ABC News
“Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential” – WITF
You say you want a “dick”-tator | “Trump on Kim: ‘His people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same'” – Penn Live
“A bank based in northwestern Pennsylvania will have 16 branches in Lancaster County after it acquires a Lancaster County bank.” – Penn Live
No surprise here | “Kids do better when teachers know them well” – The Hechinger Report
Nice community gesture | “Donating and installing new heat pumps at St. Peter’s OLA!” from Elite Energy’s facebook page