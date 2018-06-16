17512 Columbia

Saturday news items [Thunder today; helping kids do better; reasonable council call; inequity & more] – 6/16/2018

Perfect June weather was the backdrop for an evening of music in the Locust Street park last evening for a few hundred people.

Seems to happen at fire halls and youth sports | Another trusted staffer theft The Lebanon Daily News

Columbia’s Police Department is busy | More warrants posted at facebook page.

sun-clouds3And another beautiful weather day on tap for today.

“In Lancaster County, gap between wages and rent has doubled since 2009”Lancaster Online

“Surveillance video captures bar fight with off-duty Wrightsville police officer”The York Daily Record

A reasonable council response | In Marietta according to a brief in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Angry residents voiced their opinions about a recent zoning ordinance enforcement sweep at a standing-room-only Borough Council meeting Tuesday. Residents had recently received letters from the borough explaining ordinance violations. Council decided not to enforce the camper ordinance and to bring it to the Planning Commission for possible revisions. Mazis advised residents who were upset about the ordinance to attend a Planning Commission meeting.” Governance is for the people not for those currently governing.

Borough in the dark | “Union rep: Work stopped at Columbia foundry”Central Penn Business Journal

bad-temper leads to jail | “Washington Boro man on probation in road rage incident charged with threatening neighbor”Lancaster Online

thunder

Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public meeting and program: 

Wednesday June 20, 2018      7:00 PM at the
Lancaster County Mennonite Historical Society
2215 Millstream Road – Route 30 East
Lancaster, PA 17602-1499
(717) 393-9745
Program:  “Pennsylvania German Gravestones: A Closer Examination of Northern Lancaster County”.
Michael Emery of Landis Valley Museum will share his work studying the artwork on historical gravestones.  His focus will be on sandstone markers in Northern Lancaster County.
This meeting is free and the public is invited to attend.
Grave Concern is an organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historical burial places. – SOURCE: News release

Screenshot-2018-6-16 USA – WID – World Inequality Database

Great Divide | “Why many Americans aren’t benefiting from robust US economy”ABC News

“Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential” WITF

You say you want a “dick”-tator | “Trump on Kim: ‘His people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same'”Penn Live

“A bank based in northwestern Pennsylvania will have 16 branches in Lancaster County after it acquires a Lancaster County bank.” – Penn Live

No surprise here | “Kids do better when teachers know them well”The Hechinger Report

Nice community gesture | “Donating and installing new heat pumps at St. Peter’s OLA!” from Elite Energy’s facebook page

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s