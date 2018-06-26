17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [school tax increase; killer caught?; owner dies] | 6/26/2018

colonial owner

“Owner of Colonial Metals dies”Central Penn Business Journal

Obituary noticeForest Hills Palm City Chapel

Get ’er done! Nope! | “Pa. House exits, leaving for fall decisions on several key bills” – Penn Live

School Board tax increase! LNP – Always Lancaster article in SCHOOL BRIEFS says the Board approved a three percent property tax increase but did eliminate the nuisance “per capita tax.”

Neighbor. Husband. Nice guy. Killer? | DJ arrested for 1992 murder. – Lancaster Online

A festive affair five years ago | “Just Married: Ray and Elena Rowe”Susquehanna Style Magazine

Another small town considers getting our of the utility business | “Steelton considers privatizing water system amid threat of double-digit rate increases”Penn Live

RWNJ outfit | How One Conservative Think Tank Is Stocking Trump’s Government”The New York Times Magazine

“Elevate Your Knowledge: When You Should Go To The Emergency Room”YouTube

Think local produce prices won’t go higher? | This Penn Live article about a “sneak preview” of Whole Foods says, “Many produce items sourced from Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative, a non-profit farmer’s cooperative of over 100 family farmers headquartered in Lancaster County.”  Local sourcing by Whole Foods and Wegman’s surely will impact the commodity market.

 

 

