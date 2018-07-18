Wednesday’s news items [new child care coming to town; library events; coulda’] – 7/18/2018

Page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reveals CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health will open a child care center in Columbia “available only to those in the borough’s ZIP code, 17512.” The center, St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, “hopes it eventually becomes self-sufficient,” according to Phil Goropoulos, the nonprofit’s president.

The article continues that the recently acquired building at 401 – 403 – 405 – 407 & 409 Locust Street will be “more than double the building’s size to roughly 18,000 square feet, he said, and will include a rooftop playground.”

Time to quit defending imbecility | “Trump Says He Got Only One Word Wrong.

Please Decide For Yourself.” – The New York Times

Well, duh! | “Trump has said 1,340,330 words as president. They’re getting more dishonest, a Star study shows” – The Toronto Star

Auntie Annie’s president knows, “… a lot of our challenges can be solved with clear and concise communication, Transparency is important.” – Millersville University Review, page 35.

“National Watch & Clock Museum | Our 40th Anniversary Celebration – A WEEK OF CELEBRATING OUR 75TH ANNIVERSARY”

Lancaster gets “love your block” grant – Cities of Service

Equal justice? White woman, $92,000 theft – “24 months of probation” – Lancaster Online

Regular letter-to-the-editor writer at LNP – Always Lancaster strikes again with a condemnation of citizens’ right to protest police excess: “Believe me, I’ve seen it. So let’s not be too quick to judge and protest.”