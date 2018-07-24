17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s News items [National Night Out; the state of news & more] – 7/24/2018

“If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.” | Tweet from one of the dismissed. The New York Daily News slashes half its editorial team (and it’s not alone)” – Nieman Lab

OpinionNew Target in the Politics of Fear: Citizenship” – The New York Times

“Why we need local journalism: Look around at how vulnerable we are right now”The New York Daily News

“Special education costs add up for parents, schools as federal law remains underfunded”MarketPlace

Truth hurts | “Bishop warns that grand jury report on priest sex abuse is graphic, sobering”Penn Live

In the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MANOR TWP.: Cody A. McAllister, 27, of Columbia, was arrested June 10 for possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and scattering rubbish, police said.”

“alerted by his cruiser’s License Plate Reader” | Manor Township Police Department stop leads to more charges.Manor Township Police Department CrimeWatch

BINGO – A cogent quote | This is from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Our freedoms and future are being eroded by religious, financial and industrial cliques and their divisive enablers.” 

Nepotism & more | “How a Small Bank Became a Go-To Lender to the Trump Family” – The New York Times

Lending a helping paw | Dogs will aid their crying human” – The Conversation

  1. Concerning the New York Daily News article about local government secrecy, read yesterday’s York Dispatch editorial.

