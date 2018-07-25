Purely disturbing

“President Trump told supporters not to trust what they see or read, and people are wondering if George Orwell wrote the speech. Speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention, Trump told the audience that the US is “doing better than it’s ever done before” when it comes to the economy, and added, “Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” Twitter did not mince words when reacting: “This is some straight-up 1984 shit.”

At the same event, a bunch of veterans joined Trump in booing the media, and the VFW is not happy. Trump galvanized a group of veteransto heckle journalists, suddenly pausing in his speech to point to reporters and say, “Don’t believe the crap you see from these people — the fake news.” After the president’s speech, the VFW took to Twitter to publicly push back against Trump’s remarks and stood up for the outlets he consistently undercuts, including CNN and NBC.

Elsewhere, Jeff Sessions joined in a “lock her up” chant in front of high school students. Sessions, the country’s top law enforcement official, joined in the calls for the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton. This was as he spoke at a conservative high school leadership summit in Washington, DC.