Thuesday’s news items [Humane Vitae, “Making America Grate again”, global intgernet use & more] – 8/2/2018

“PennDOT to Remove, Replace Rt. 462 Bridge under Weekend Detour; Lincoln Highway span west of Hallam Borough to close August 10.– news release

“The full text of Humanae Vitae (right), and a supplement compiled by Cardinal Patrick O’Boyle, in response to the questions raised by the dissent. (Caroline Kitchener / The Atlantic)”

There was a time | When Catholic priests dissented” – The Masthead

Oh, Urban legend | “Ohio State: Urban Meyer placed on administrative leave” – The Columbus Dispatch

Streaming meetings | “The Pennsylvania Utilities Commission (PUC) will hold its regular public meeting on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in Hearing Room 1 on the second floor of the Commonwealth Keystone Building in Harrisburg. The PUC will be streaming video of its regularly scheduled public meetings live at http://www.puc.pa.gov/about_puc/live_streaming_video.aspx

For the First Time | 90 Percent Completed High School or More – US Census Bureau

Where the idiot-in-chief get his ideas | “Chinese political cartoonist sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison” – Reporters Without Borders

“President George Washington, Vice President John Adams, and Speaker of the House Frederick Muhlenberg signed the 1790 census act, March 1, 1790.”

Census Day was August 2, 1790. | The first census began more than a year after the inauguration of President Washington and shortly before the second session of the first Congress ended. Congress assigned responsibility for the 1790 census to the marshals of the U.S. judicial districts under an act which, with minor modifications and extensions, governed census taking through 1840. The law required that every household be visited, that completed census schedules be posted in “two of the most public places within [each jurisdiction], there to remain for the inspection of all concerned … ‘and that the aggregate amount of each description of persons’ for every district be transmitted to the president.” – US Census Bureau

Bernie Sanders | Truth speaker – WikiTribune Fact Check

It’s a big world and the US represents a small percentage of Internet Users.

“Déjà vu: Government shutdown | “It must be almost August, because POtUS is threatening to shut down the government again. You may recall that last August he threatened a shutdown if he did not get government funding for a border wall with Mexico, but then he signed an omnibus spending bill that did not meet his demands.”

OPINION: This tune keeps ringing each time we think about the idiot-in-chief’s negotiation tactics (with a word change: intimidation in place or anticipation) Sorry, Carly.