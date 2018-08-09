Thursday’s news items [good idea; fireworks and fireworks safety; LGBTQ summit; fireworks safety] – 8/9/2018

At last night’s Council committee, Borough Fire Chief, Doug Kemmerly, presented materials concerning fireworks safety. At previous meeting, there were many citizen comments about the random detonation of fireworks within the borough since the ill-advised new law on fireworks.

The fire chief provides information (handouts) from the National Fire Prevention Administration; the NFPA has numerous resources for fire departments, businesses, schools, municipalities and citizens.

Council committee members talked about developing a citizens awareness media campaign to educate people about the dangers of fireworks in the hope that fewer people might set off fireworks illegally in the borough.

There was discussion about how to eliminate the the illegal detonation of fireworks in the borough. Since Pennsylvania’s new law was introduced to be a revenue producer for the Commonwealth, “In Pennsylvania, the state’s Independent Fiscal Office estimated the fireworks legislation would produce about $2.5 million in tax revenue and another $500,000 in increased fees for the licensing of firework sellers,” little thought, apparently was given to local jurisdiction impact.

A problem remains that at the roadside fireworks sales points, business is exploding and there are more of them. A fireworks fireworks-tent business employee said, “I make more in a week and a half here than I do in six months at my two other jobs.”

There were at least four fireworks-tent business operating in or near the borough this year. Did you know that fireworks sales are required to be licensed? Yup, the Department of Agriculture has that responsibility; “Although the new Fireworks Law will expand your customer base by allowing sales of consumer fireworks to Pennsylvania residents with fewer restrictions than under the previous law, your facility must be licensed under the new Fireworks Law before it can sell consumer fireworks to the extent allowed under that new law. Until this new license is issued your facility can only sell consumer fireworks to the extent it could under the previous law.”

Would local municipalities also have the option to license these vendors?

Click on either of the above graphics to enlarge.

This good idea comes from the City of Lancaster.

Register today for Pennsylvania’s inaugural LGBTQ Aging Summit! The summit will be held on October 9-10 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel, 4650 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Day One | Tuesday, Oct. 9 Day Two | Wednesday, Oct. 10

Summit 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM Summit 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Reception 5:15 PM – 6:30 PM

Registration Fee

Attending Both Days $50

Attending Only Day 1 $20

Attending Only Day 2 $30

Scholarship opportunities are available to older adults who would like to attend but are unable to pay for the cost of registration.

Hotel Reservations

Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey Block Rate $124 per night

Limited availability – offer expires Sept. 18

To learn more, register, or apply for a scholarship, visit www.ltltrainingpa.org.