Today’s news, part 2 [pipeline bombs; “I hope there’s a hell” & more] – 8/9/2018

We do too, John! | “And as for me? I still hope there’s a hell.” – from John Baer’s column at Philly.com

At last night’s Council committee meeting, the mayor gave a brief history of National Night Out. “National Night Out began in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. However, the event soon grew to a celebration beyond just front porch vigils. Here’s the full story for those who didn’t attend.

Nice touch | From the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page: “The Columbia Borough Police Department would like to thank all of those that attended, participated and also those that donated to help make this year’s National Night Out event a success. Yes, it rained not long after the start, but it quickly went away and those that stuck around were still able to enjoy the rest of the evening.” Nice cover photo, too.

In Marietta | “Heart Cafe resumes beating with new owner, new look” – Lancaster Online

“This is a 36-inch pipeline that can go off like a bomb.” | “New pipelines are being built throughout Western Pennsylvania. Here’s why homeowners, environmentalists and water authorities are worried.” – Public Source

But that’s OK | “Caught in a Disaster? Your Rescuer Might Be an Amateur” – Route Fifty

Could Columbia have a C.E.R.T.? Sure. | “Community Emergency Response Team – The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, which allows them to focus on more complex tasks. Through CERT, the capabilities to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters is built and enhanced.” – find our more here.

Property tax rebates for volunteer firefighters | This was brought up and discussed at last night’s Legislation Committee meeting. “Act 172 of 2016 provides municipalities with the option to offer a real estate or earned income tax credit to active members of volunteer fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical service agencies through a volunteer service credit program.” The discussion last night focused on fire fighters and fire police. There was no mention of nonprofit emergency medical service personnel.

“OF COURSE WE SHOULD GIVE VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS A TAX BREAK” – Wired.com

Fire man or firefighter | Used interchangeably last night, there’s debate about which is correct. No matter though, there was general concurrence that first responder component personnel — fire service, law enforcement, emergency medical — serve in difficult circumstances.

Fire service personnel prefer to be called fire fighters and here are “The 10 traits all great firefighters have.”

Who’s a first responder? | “The term (first responder) is defined in 6 U.S.C. 101(6) to mean ‘Federal, State, and local governmental and nongovernmental emergency public safety, fire, law enforcement, emergency response, emergency medical (including hospital emergency facilities), and related personnel, agencies, and authorities.’”

“More Than Two-Thirds Access Internet on Mobile Devices” – US Census Bureau