Monday’s news items – 8/13/2018

“New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.” – National Weather Service

The value of a K-9 | Suspect in chase was located “by a K9 Officer and his dog and failed to comply to verbal commands. He was subsequently bitten by the dog.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

Two faces of POTUS | This time “Trump praises Harley-Davidson boycott on Twitter” – Penn Live

Just 40! | “White-supremacist rally near White House dwarfed by thousands of anti-hate protesters” – The Washington Post

Seriously? | “At one point Sunday, demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, chanting, ‘Cops and Klan go hand in hand,’ and ‘Will you protect us?’”– WITF

Cop larceny happens | “For years, (Massachusetts) State Police brass had warning signs of payroll scandals” – The Boston Globe

Scary stuff | “Kellyanne Conway Was Asked Who The Most Senior Black Trump Aide Is Now Omarosa’s Gone” – BuzzFeed news

Won’t everyone? | “History will wonder why these men defended Trump but not their country” – The Washington Post

John Kelly, your judgment has already happened; you, sir, are a rat and you’re still on the ship of deceit! – NBC’s Meet The Press audio recording of the pathetic general.

Her side | Omarosa’s story – The Washington Post

Get that SOB off the field! | His mantra: lechery and racism – The Boston Globe

The largest event is free, but you have to pay to get into a beerfest. | “How has Musikfest, with 500-plus performances, stayed free?” – The Morning Call