Wednesday’s news items [church scandal and shame; police reports & more] – 8/15/2018

“We all wish more charges could be filed, but due to the church’s manipulation of our weak laws in Pennsylvania, too many predators were out of reach.” – A quote from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in this Washington Post article about the vile and reprehensible actions, of the church’s leadership in the Pennsylvania church sex abuse report, “Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all. For decades.”

“The main thing was not to help children, but to avoid “scandal.” That is not our word, but theirs (church leaders); it appears over and over again in the documents we recovered.” – extract from the Report on Pennsylvania church sex abuse (click on the link to read the horrifying report in full).

“You talk about corruption in the county police departments and the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office and suddenly they get busy trying to impress the public with all the work they are allegedly doing:

— The Lancaster City Police suddenly put out video of an armed robbery from June 16th looking for help to identify the two robbers! What was the almost two month delay? Who knows and no one asks! (You can watch the video on the police YouTube channel – clickhere.)” – Lancaster Independent Press

“Strangulation / Simple Assault Arrest, 2:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, 1703 New Holland Pike – Juke Box Nightclub (MT) – Kenneth F. Hudson, M/68, of Columbia, PA, was charged strangulation and one additional charge.” – Manheim Township CrimeWatch page Columbia’s Police Officers have had their hands full of the unusual; yesterday’s report includes “BEEP.”

Makes you wonder; has us thinking of Steve McQueen | Why former Worley & Obetz CEO Jeff “Lyons has not been criminally charged with any wrongdoing, but Fulton Bank has filed a complaint in bankruptcy court accusing him of carrying out ‘a massive bank fraud’ while illegally pocketing ‘in excess of $1 million,'” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“If you can’t come to some agreement with what to rename the stadium, at least provide the public with better logic for your decision.” – This is the last line in a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster asking the Columbia Borough School District to rethink their decision to not consider renaming the football stadium. “The nonsense of their logic in the ‘plethora’ of reasons why the renaming of the football stadium after standout scholar/ athlete Ronnie Smith was not a “’wise choice’ is hard to fathom,” the writer adds. Click on the graphic below to enlarge the decision the letter writer is addressing.

