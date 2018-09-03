Monday’s news items [Labor Day; Ohtani update; over a barrel & more] 9/3/2018

Ugh – today’s weather | “Patchy dense fog will occur through 9 am this morning. The heat index will peak in the mid to upper 90s for several hours this afternoon.” – National Weather Service

“Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

Employment is on an incline since 2010

“The number of employed persons in The United States increased to 155,965 Thousand in July of 2018 from 155,576 Thousand in June of 2018. Employed Persons in the United States averaged 104,554.29 Thousand from 1950 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 155,965 Thousand in July of 2018 and a record low of 57,635 Thousand in January of 1950.”

“Angels’ Ohtani joins Babe Ruth in MLB record books” – The Score

Otani’s stats this year – Major League Baseball

September 9th | Marietta Garden Tour, for more information about the Tour and a pork BBQ at the Community House on September 9th, whether you attend the Garden Tour or not, see Mariettacommunityhouse.org.

POLICE LOG | “DRUG CHARGE | EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jesse Douts, 32, of Columbia was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving under a suspended license after a traffic stop Aug. 19, police said. and DUI | WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Paul L. Scott, 57, of Columbia, was charged after a traffic stop Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Ironville Pike, police reported.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Over a barrel | Where did that come from? Allegedly from a Pennsylvania newspaper, The Clearfield Progress.

POTUS | Russians have him “over a barrel” claims former British spy – The South China Post

Cop intimidation | “I could crush your [expletive] skull and [expletive] get away with it.” Not so nice talk from a law enforcement officer in Massachusetts. – The Boston Globe