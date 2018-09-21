Friday’s news items [liquor license hearing; police activity; flooding and over development & more] – 9/21/2018

LEGAL NOTICE | A public hearing to hear comments about transferring a liquor license from “MEDIA HEIGHTS GOLF CLUB TO 717 SOCIAL CLUB” – Lancaster Online

Over development? | Did over development and public officials’ decision lead to flooded out homes? – Lancaster Online

LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial asks the question, too.

HELP WANTED: Experienced Kitchen Manager | VFW POST 556, 333 Eberts Lane, York, PA. 17403 | (717) 854-4710 – Short Order Cook, willing to train suitable candidate. If interested, please apply at Post, Monday – Thursday: After 4:00 PM; Friday – Saturday: After 11:00 AM; Sunday: After 12:00 PM

Wegman’s opens on Saturday with • a Burger Bar • a wine & beer area • a sub shop • a sushi bar and a bunch of services.

Columbia Police Department activity | Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault | Possible overdose

DUI ACCIDENT | “On 9-10-2018 Shaniqua S. Larue (35) of Columbia was charged with Driving Under the Influence (M) and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed (S) as a result of a vehicle accident that occurred on 9-8-2018 on US 30 West.” – East Hempfield Township CPolice Department CrimeWatch page

Lancaster General Health 125th Anniversary Celebration | Be our guest for a fun-filled day of health and wellness! September 22, 2018, Suburban Pavilion | 2100 Harrisburg Pike, 10 am – 2 pm. FREE to attend and FREE Parking available onsite.