17512 Columbia

Who remembers 2001: A Space Odyssey?

2001

Released in 1968, and this article at The Conversation50 years old, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ still offers insight about the future”is worth taking time to read, especially if you were one of those who saw the movie in a theater in 1968.

Want a real retro experience? Listen here while you read the article.

One comment

  1. Ever since I first saw 2001: A Space Odyssey in a theater in Little Rock ,Arkansas, in 1968, it has been one of my favorite films. The opening is my favorite opening of all movies I’ve ever see.

    It’s best to see it on a big screen as opposed to TV.

